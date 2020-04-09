Firefighters respond to camper fire

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Fire officials said they were called to the scene of a camper fire.

Shift Commander Jerry Sparks said it happened near North Kimball and East Williams Streets. Sparks said when crews got there, they found the camper fully engulfed. They were able to get the fire out within 13 minutes.

Sparks said a severe thunderstorm in the area made their job a little difficult. However, he said his crew did a “beautiful job” of handling the elements and he was proud of their work.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Sparks said the camper is considered a total loss.