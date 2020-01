URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters responded to a trailer fire on Thursday.

Emergency Dispatchers said it happened near Patrick Henry Circle and Constitution Avenue. Firefighters said it started in the middle of the house. It is now under control.

Neighbors said a couple lived in the house, but were not home at the time. Authorities are still trying to locate them.

A picture of smoke from the fire via a WCIA 3 Tower Camera.



Firefighters said the home was severely damaged in the fire. The cause is still under investigation.