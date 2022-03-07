SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Firefighters were dispatched to a location on Adlai Stevenson Drive at around 1:20 p.m. on Monday in response to a report of equipment on fire inside a building.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they saw a large commercial building with smoke coming from exhaust vents. The firefighters said all employees had safely evacuated and were accounted for.

The fire was extinguished in under 10 minutes and the smoke inside was ventilated.

30 firefighters responded to this incident.

According to Fire Chief Brandon Blough, no one was hurt.