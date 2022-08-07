LITCHFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters in Litchfield responded to a building explosion and subsequent collapse on Saturday.

It happened at 319 North State Street just before noon. Officials said that at the time of the incident, a bridal shower was going on there with about 20 people in attendance. Everyone was able to escape with only a few minor injuries that required treatment at a hospital.

Part of the building’s roof and second floor collapsed, which required gas and electric service to be shut off for the entire west side of State Street between Ryder and Kirkham Streets. Water was also shut off, but that was eventually restored.

The southbound lanes of State Street are closed to traffic near the damaged building. A structural engineer will be onsite Monday to evaluate the site.