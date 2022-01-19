Firefighters douse apartment fire

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Investigators are working to learn how a Tuesday night apartment fire started.

First responders were called to an apartment building at 907 S. Mattis Avenue in Champaign at 10:47 p.m.

A witness said he was about to go to bed and heard something in the apartment unit below him.

He said he looked out his window and saw flames.

Firefighters quickly responded and reported a fire in the second story of this three-story apartment building, and they were able to douse the flames and keep the fire from spreading.

Nobody was hurt, but the people living in the apartment will be pushed from their home as a result of the damage.

The cause remains under investigation as crews remain on scene.

Champaign police also had the area of S. Mattis Ave. and Henry St. closed.

