DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Firefighters were dispatched to a location on North Water Street at around 4:50 p.m. on Friday in response to a report of an apartment on fire.

When they arrived at the scene, fire crews saw smoke coming from the third floor windows of an apartment. They encountered moderate smoke and fire conditions coming from the bedroom. The situation was under control by 5:50 p.m.

No one was hurt.

After an investigation, the cause of the fire is determined to be unintentional.