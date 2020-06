CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Crews responded to a Thursday garage fire.

It happened at a house along East Country Road 600N in rural Charleston. Crews were called to the area around 4:45 p.m. Firefighters said the fire started in a detached garage and partially spread to the nearby house.

Firefighters said they think a lawn mower started the fire. There was an estimated $70,000-80,000 in damages. No one was hurt.