TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Taylorville Firefighters had some extra help Monday night.

At around 8:35 p.m., Taylorville Fire Department responded to a motor vehicle accident on Route 104. Fire crews spent about an hour freeing the driver from a very complicated extrication. The victim was quickly taken to an area hospital for treatment.

At around 9:30 p.m., firefighters went to a house fire on Lewis Street. Taylorville Fire Chief said because of units out on a wreck and personnel being exhausted from the extrication, additional departments were called in for support. He also said the house was vacant. A house that was next door to this house was occupied and received some minor fire damages. No one was hurt.

The Fire Chief stated, “Tonight should show that the fire departments in this county are always willing to step up to help each other!! I know if we called for more help, all the county departments would have been here and still had a plan in place to protect their own communities.”