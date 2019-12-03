Firefighters rescue puppy

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA)– A family is thanking firefighters for saving their puppy during a house fire Sunday. The owner says he noticed flames coming from the back of the house. There were seven people inside. They made it out, but their puppy Smokey was still in the home. Firefighters gave him oxygen on the scene, and now the owners say Smokey is recovering.

Smokey is staying with a friend of the family for now, but the owners hope to take him home tonight. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.