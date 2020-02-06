Firefighters rescue animals from house fire

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters said they had to rescue several animals during a Wednesday morning fire.

In a release, Battalion Chief Jim Ohl said crews were called to a house near East William Street and North County Club Road. When they got there, firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the house and quickly put out the fire.

While searching the house, crews rescued three dogs and one cat. Two of the dogs had to be resuscitated by firefighters. Ohl said they appeared to be okay afterwards.

Three adults and three children were relocated after the fire. They were being helped by the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.