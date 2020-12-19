Firefighters raise money to help area families

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Springfield Fire Fighters Local 37 is helping area charities make Christmas brighter for local families.

In a news release, fire officials said 11 Springfield charities will receive gifts and/or at least $1,000 each. “The money was raised from proceeds from the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 37 ’12 Days of Christmas’ raffle that was held in November,” said Ryan Sabo, International Association of Firefighters Local 37 president. In a Facebook post, firefighters thanked everyone who bought tickets to make this possible.

The charities receiving $1,000 include:

The Outlet

The Autism Program

Mini O’Beirne Crisis Nursery

Compass for Kids

The Parent Place

Inner City Mission

Contact Ministries

Mary Bryant Home

Girls on the Run

Faith Coalition for The Common Good

Senior Baskets

There is another organization that will receive $500. Fire officials have not yet determined that organization.

Sabo said a check presentation will take place on December 22 at the Springfield Firefighters Lake Club.