MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — Fire officials said they quickly put out a fire Tuesday at Mahomet Landscapes.

Cornbelt Fire Protection District Chief John Koller said they were dispatched around noon. When they got there, they found a room in the upper part of the building that had a fire in it. They were able to put out the flames in 10 minutes. Koller said there was no significant damage to the building.

They were not able to find the cause of the fire. Koller said it is now under investigation.