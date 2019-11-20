Firefighters promoted as one retires

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Three firefighters were promoted Tuesday night at the city council meeting.

The former shift captain will retire on Friday, November 22. His position, along with captain and engineer, needed to be filled. Captain Michael Romine was named shift captain, Engineer Jeff Hilligoss was promoted to captain, and firefighter Donald Seibert was moved to engineer.

The Mattoon Fire Department said they are currently in a firefighter shortage. They have 22 firefighters on the roster, and they need eight more to be fully staffed. They also said they don’t have a new hire list.

The department is also still looking for a fire chief. The city administrator is currently taking on those responsibilities until a replacement can be found.