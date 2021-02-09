Firefighters ordered to clear out of building while battling fire

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A house fire in Springfield got so bad the fire department had to clear the scene. Nobody–firefighters and civilians included–was hurt.

It started with neighbors seeing smoke coming from the windows of a house on North Wesley Street near East Clear Lake Avenue. But the fire ended up getting much worse. One neighbor at the scene watched as an upstairs window exploded out, and he was hit by snow that was in the outside of the building all the way across the street.

A house fire in Springfield grew out of control Tuesday morning. The damage to the home got so bad that the firefighters heard the “abandon building” tone.

Springfield firefighters gather outside a house fire on Feb. 9, 2021. Crews had to exit the house on Wesley Street because of safety issues. No one was hurt in the fire.

“When they hear that noise, they are supposed to drop their tools, drop their equipment, leave it there and get out of the building as soon as possible because there is some kind of imminent danger that they cannot see from the inside,” said Springfield Fire Chief Brandon Blough.

The house was unoccupied. Nobody was hurt in the fire.

Neighbors saw the smoke first and called 911. With what they saw early on, they were just happy is was not worse.

“It’s kind of scary, because you don’t know what could happen,” said Shayne Roberts. “Something could have blown up or something else could have happened with how close it was to all of these other houses. It could have been a lot bad and deadlier than what it was.”

The outside of the home is largely intact, but the fire chief said the inside is burned completely.

“There can be considerable amount of fire load inside the building,” said Chief Blough. “There could be holes in the floor. There could be collapsed parts of the building on the sides, and you wouldn’t be able to tell from the outside.”

The fire department and the State Fire Marshall are still investigating the cause of the fire. The department cleared the scene earlier Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters were also called to two other structure fires. Those were located in the 2400 block of South Whittier Street and the 1000 block of Centre Street. On their firefighters’ union Facebook page, they did not report if anyone was hurt.