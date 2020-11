DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Everyone is alright after a house fire on Monday morning in Decatur.

It happened on Route 121 near the Macon County Fairgrounds around 8:30 a.m.. Firefighters saw heavy flames and smoke coming from the house. It took several nearby departments to get it under control.

The westbound lanes of Route 121 were blocked off for hours. The state fire marshal is investigating what caused the fire.