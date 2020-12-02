Firefighters: No one hurt in house fire

WAPELLA, Ill. (WCIA) — Wapella Fire officials said no one was hurt after a house fire on Tuesday afternoon.

In a Facebook post, officials said they responded to a house in the 400 block of North Chestnut Street around 3:45 p.m. When they got on scene, firefighters saw heavy flames coming from the house. They found out no one was inside at the time.

They had a second alarm requested for more manpower and water. They also had the Red Cross dispatched to help the homeowner.

Officials said the fire appeared to be accidental. The Illinois Office of the State Fire Marshal is helping with their investigation.