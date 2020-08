URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters said no one was hurt after a garage caught fire Monday afternoon.

It happened in the 1200 block of North Goodwin Avenue shortly before 5 p.m. When firefighters got there, they found fire coming from the back of a garage. The fire is now out.

Fire officials said there was major damage done to the back of the garage. There was also minor damage on a neighboring garage on the side.

Investigators are still working to determine what caused the fire.