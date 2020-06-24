Firefighters: No one hurt in early morning fire

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Fire officials said no one was hurt after an early morning house fire.

Battalion Chief Timothy May said crews were called to a house near Irving and Sheridan Drives around 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday. When crews got there, they found smoke coming from the house and were able to determine the fire was in the roof. May said firefighters had some trouble getting to the fire, but were able to contain it within a couple hours.

The family was able to safely escape from the house. May said they have been temporarily displaced.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

