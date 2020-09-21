Firefighters: No one hurt after overnight bar fire

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters said no one was hurt after an overnight fire at Barb’s Place on North 22nd Street.

Crews arrived on scene shortly after 1 a.m. Monday. Officials stated they did not think anyone was at the bar when it happened. Three people live in the apartments above Barb’s, but they got out before firefighters arrived.

The fire was put out by 4:50 a.m. Firefighters said there was damage in the storage room, bathroom and in void spaces.

Investigators are still looking into the cause of the fire.