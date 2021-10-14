Firefighters need medical assistance after house fire

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville Fire officials said two firefighters had to get medical attention after a house fire this week.

In a news release, Fire Chief Don McMasters said the fire happened Tuesday afternoon near Grant and Kimber streets.

When firefighters arrived at the location, they quickly try to knock down heavy fire coming from the house. They were told there were three people living at this house. However, the firefighters could not find anyone inside when the incident happened. These people were then found safe away from the house. The fire caused an estimated amount of $25,000 in damage.

According to Chief McMasters, two firefighters were treated on scene, one for minor injury and the other for heat exhaustion.

Fire units were on scene for about four hours.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.