Firefighters Investigating House Fire in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–Firefighters in Champaign are investigating after a fire destroyed someone’s house.

Firefighters responded to calls from neighbors around 4:30 after someone saw smoke. The fire took place near the corner of Cynthia and Paula Drive. They’re telling neighbors for now to be careful until they figure out exactly what set it off.

One neighbor tells WCIA he was eating a late lunch when he heard someone knocking. He said when he went outside, he saw the smoke. Police told him to move his cars out of the driveway. Since they’re still investigating, they said they don’t want to risk setting whatever caused the fire off again.

“They say be careful through midnight because even though there’s no fire now, something might cause another flare up,” the neighbor next door said.

As for the house itself, all of the interior was burned. Firefighters say no one was hurt in the fire, but the damage is too significant for the family living there to stay home.