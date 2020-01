DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters were called to a house after a family member saw smoke coming out of the attic.

Fire officials say it happened around 8:45 Monday morning near Minnesota Avenue and Williams Street. When they arrived, they found smoldering in the attic above the dining room.







Officials say the cause was electrical. No one was hurt. Firefighters cleared the scene around 10:30 a.m.