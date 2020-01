VILLA GROVE, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters were called to a house Friday afternoon after someone saw smoke coming from the outside.

It happened near North Sycamore Street and East Harrison Avenue. Firefighters say someone came home from lunch and saw smoke from the outside. They say it started with a small fire in a trash can and were able to get it under control.

While looking into the fire, they found the house did not have any working smoke detectors. The department provided two of them.