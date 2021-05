WELDON, Ill. (WCIA)–Firefighters in Weldon are mourning one of their own. Today, they flew their flag at half staff in honor of Gail Helton, who died last night.

She was 64. Helton served as a volunteer for Weldon Fire and Rescue for 20 years. She was both a firefighter and bookkeeper for the trustees. Community members said she had an overwhelming presence in Weldon as a Township Supervisor, and member of the Weldon Lyons club.