TOLONO, Ill. (WCIA) — The Tolono Fire Protection District is holding a training program for anyone in the fire service.

Trainers from all across the county will be part of this. This is the first time they have ever offered the training. It will be on February 29 and March 1 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. each day. They’ll offer EMS classes as well.

Registration is $55 for both days. Training will be held at Unity High School.

