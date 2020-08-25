Firefighters: Garage total loss after fire; no one hurt

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Fire officials said no one was hurt after a garage fire Tuesday afternoon.

In a news release, officials said the fire happened near West Vine Avenue and North E Street around 3:15 p.m. When firefighters arrived on scene, they found a detached garage that was fully involved in flames. Firefighters quickly got the fire under control.



Firefighters respond to a garage fire in Charleston on August 25, 2020.

No one was home during the fire. Officials said the garage is a total loss. They also stated the fire damaged a small storage shed on the property along with melting siding on the home. The garage on a neighboring property as well as a storage shed across the alley was also damaged.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.