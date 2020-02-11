Firefighters find link between three building fires

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — After further investigation, firefighters found a link to what caused several fires.

The Danville Fire Department battled three building fires within an hour last week. The fires happened early Tuesday morning on New York and McKinley Streets.

Now they have an idea of who is responsible, but they need the help of the public to catch them. Fire officials said they would not be surprised if whoever is behind the fires strikes again. That is why they want to flag them down as soon as possible.

Their fire marshal also said the fires on New York Street happened in vacant buildings with no power or utilities running. So, he said that is why arson is in play. He also wanted to clear up any misconception about why those fires were not put out. “Once they were on fire–because they were vacant, and they were scheduled to be torn down the next week–there was no need for us to risk our lives or risk anybody’s lives,” said Chris McMahon, Danville Fire Department. “So we did control the burn, and make sure nothing else caught on fire…and allow them to burn all the way down to the ground.”

The fire department is working closely with the police department on this investigation. If you know anything, call the police department.