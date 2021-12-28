Firefighters extinguish house fire Tuesday afternoon

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo courtesy: Chief Brandon Blough, Springfield Fire Department

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters were called to a house in Springfield Tuesday afternoon after that house caught on fire.

The fire happened on Niccolls Road, a dead-end street in the eastern part of town. When firefighters arrived, they found “heavy fire showing” on the back and side of the house. Part of the roof collapsed as a result of the fire, which was put out at approximately 4:40 p.m.

Chief Brandon Blough said the home was unoccupied and no one was hurt. Firefighters are still working to determine the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story