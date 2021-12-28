Firefighters extinguish house fire Tuesday afternoon

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters were called to a house in Springfield Tuesday afternoon after that house caught on fire.

The fire happened on Niccolls Road, a dead-end street in the eastern part of town. When firefighters arrived, they found “heavy fire showing” on the back and side of the house. Part of the roof collapsed as a result of the fire, which was put out at approximately 4:40 p.m.

Chief Brandon Blough said the home was unoccupied and no one was hurt. Firefighters are still working to determine the cause of the fire.