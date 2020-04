DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)-- While people are ordered to stay at home, some aren't in loving environments. Dove, Inc. helps people in those situations. There's a hotline to help survivors of domestic violence escape their abusers. "Right now what we know is happening is that they are isolating their victims even more," said Teri Ducey of Dove, Inc. They've seen a gradual increase in people calling for help. Most are asking for information, but they're expecting that to change. "We're still waiting for that real spike, so it's kind of a scary uncomfortable feeling because it's an unknown but what we do know is that it's coming," said Ducey, "They could almost be using this now, this COVID-19 as a way to say don't move. Don't leave, so they're restricting what they often have as support as resources on the outside."

RACES works with survivors of sexual violence. After the governor called for the stay at home order, they double staffed their hotline expecting more calls. Howvever, the numbers were half the normal amount for about two weeks. Then they started to increase and are currently about double the average. They say it's not really new assualts people are experiencing. "It's more someone that has experienced any kind of trauma and having this emergency situation just stirs up really difficult feelings," said Adelaide Aime of RACES.