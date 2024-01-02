COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — Firefighters from at least seven departments battled a house fire in rural Coles County on Sunday.

According to the Lincoln Fire Protection District, units were dispatched to a home in Loxa at 11:17 a.m. on Sunday. The house is reportedly in the area of Stockton Road.

Upon arrival, firefighters noted heavy smoke escaping from the roof of the structure. A combination of factors caused an initial interior fire attack to be abandoned as crews switched to battling the fire from the exterior of the home.

Additional assistance was called to the scene including Cooks Mills Fire Protection District, Charleston Fire Department, Ashmore Fire Department, Humbolt Fire protection District, Hutton Fire Protection District, and the Coles County Sheriff’s Office.

Coles County house fire (Image courtesy of the Cooks Mills Fire Protection District)

Coles County house fire (Image courtesy of the Cooks Mills Fire Protection District)

Coles County house fire (Image courtesy of the Cooks Mills Fire Protection District)

A tanker truck on the scene of a Coles County house fire in Loxa, Illinois (Image courtesy of the Cooks Mills Fire Protection District)

Coles County house fire (Image courtesy of the Cooks Mills Fire Protection District)

Firefighters rest, change equipment following long battle with a Loxa house fire (Image courtesy of the Cooks Mills Fire Protection District)

The district said no cause has been determined at this time. However, no one was injured in the incident. No estimation of damage was given. Crews remained on scene for a little more than five hours as the scene was cleared at 4:45 p.m.