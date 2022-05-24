FORSYTH, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters were called to a fire overnight at Casey’s General Store in Forsyth.

Hickory Point Fire Protection District Chief Josh Trendler said they got the call around 2:30 Tuesday morning. Smoke was reportedly coming from the building.

When firefighters got into the building, they found some equipment in the food preparation area on fire. They were able to get the flames out quickly. However, Trendler said there was extensive smoke damage throughout the store.

No one was in the building during the fire. Additionally, no one was hurt.

The store will be closed for renovations. There is no word yet on when it could reopen.

Investigators with the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal are looking into the cause of this fire.