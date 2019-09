CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — No one was hurt after a house caught fire Thursday evening.

It happened on West Beardsley Avenue near North Harris Avenue.

Crews were called out shortly before 9 p.m. Firefighters said a person was inside when the fire started, but was able to get out safely. Crews put the fire out within ten minutes, but the house is uninhabitable.

They are investigating what started it.