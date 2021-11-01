Firefighters stock up toys for Angel Tree program

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Taylorville Firefighters have begun to stock up toys for the 2021 Christmas season.

This year, the toy stock starts earlier than usual. Cody Rogers, Captain of the Taylorville Fire Department, believes since the supply for toys is expected to be backed up, it will be harder to find toys closer to Christmas Day. Additionally, he said with the toy prices going up due to supply shortages, it will be a challenge for people to get a lot of toys for kids.

Nicholas Zepin, a Taylorville Firefighter, said the toy stock will allow the firefighters to fill all angel tree cards, helping to make sure every kid will have a toy.

The toy stock is a part of the Angel Tree Program – a charity that the Taylorville Firefighters put on to help raise money for families with financial difficulties to celebrate Christmas. Parents can register their kids to have their Christmas wish list put in a card and hung on a Christmas tree in public so that other people can read them and help get some toys that the kids want.

Angel Tree registration days are below:

November 20: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

November 30: 5 -8 p.m.

December 1: 2 – 6 p.m.

Taylorville Firefighter said they are returning to in-person sign-up this year. People who want to register their kids for this program can come to the location of Taylorville Fire Department (TFD) on Main Street. Everyone needs to wear a mask and practice social distancing when arriving at TFD. A valid photo ID with a home address will be required upon registration. Participants must reside in Taylorville Fire Protection District. Anyone with questions should contact Nicholas Zepin or Cody Rogers at 217-824-2295.