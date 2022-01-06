Firefighters battle two apartment fires in 24-hour span

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Bloomington Fire Department said its firefighters extinguished two apartment fires earlier this week, one of which had the potential to be a “large” fire.

The first fire happened at 9:50 a.m. on Wednesday near East Jefferson and North Clinton Streets. The person who called 911 reported light smoke in their apartment and when firefighters arrived, they discovered fire inside one of the walls.

The fire was put out with minimal damage to the apartment and no injuries, although the person living there had to be temporarily displaced.

The second fire happened at 4:24 a.m. on Thursday near West Market and Catherine Streets. Arriving crews reported heavy fire coming from the rear of the second floor and deployed two hoses to attack the fire from the inside and outside the building.

This method was able to prevent the fire from spreading further and eventually extinguished it. One person was injured in this fire while four people – an adult and three children – had to be temporarily displaced.

The causes of both fires are still under investigation.