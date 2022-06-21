URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters in Urbana and Champaign spent part of their Saturday evening battling a large fire that broke out in the attic of an apartment building.

Firefighters responded to Town and Country Apartments off Kerr Avenue at approximately 6:30 p.m. and found smoke and heavy fire in the attic. Given the size of the fire and the hot temperatures outside, the fire was upgraded to a two-alarm, which automatically brought firefighters from Champaign to help. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the attic and had it extinguished within 30 minutes.

All 16 of the building’s units were occupied at the time of the fire, but everyone was able to evacuate and no one was hurt. Those occupants were displaced as a result of water damage to their apartments; the American Red Cross is assisting them. The total cost of the damage is estimated at $250,000.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.