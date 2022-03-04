MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — Cornbelt Firefighters were dispatched to a location on South Mahomet Road around midnight in response to a report of a house fire.

When fire crews arrived at the scene, they saw heavy fire in the attached garage and main floor living area. Fire crews deployed several hand lines to bring the fire under control.

Fire Chief John Keller said crews left the scene just before 3 a.m.

According to on-scene firefighters, no one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.