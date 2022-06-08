LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters from several agencies were on scene to battle a large fire in Lincoln Tuesday night.

At around 10:15 p.m., Lincoln Rural Fire Protection District and Lincoln City Fire Department were dispatched to a building located at the corner of Pekin Street and Sangamon Street in response to a report of a structure fire.

When firefighters arrived at the location, they saw flames coming through the roof of the building.

Three ladder trucks were used. Additional water supply was needed so a tanker shuttle was put into operation.

No one was hurt during the incident.

Responding agencies were Lincoln City, Lincoln Rural, Atlanta, Mt Pulaski, Latham, Middletown, New Holland, Logan County Paramedics, Lincoln PD, Logan County Sheriffs Department and Logan County EMA.







Photo courtesy: Facebook page of Lincoln Rural Fire Protection District.