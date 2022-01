ROBERTS, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters in Roberts were called to a house on West Green Street Sunday morning after that house caught fire.

Heavy smoke was seen coming from the roof of the house, which witnesses said was unoccupied at the time of the fire. Firefighters from several towns responded, including Roberts-Melvin, Loda, Thawville and Buckley.

The house was unable to be saved, but firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby homes.