Firefighters battle fire in near-zero degree temperatures

CLINTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters responded to a fire in Clinton around 3:00 am this morning.

Shortly after firefighters got to the house they said the roof collapsed, but that was just one of many problems. I talked to the Clinton fire chief who said the near-zero degree temperatures caused a lot of issues.

Clinton Fire Cheif Stephen Page said, “Just the bitter cold makes things more difficult, that lead to a water supply issue. We had to go a little bit further to get to a hydrant.”

That was just one issue they ran into because of the cold. On top of finding a water source that worked they had to keep it flowing.

“We’ve got to remember to keep the hoses cracked to keep the water flowing in the trucks so the lines don’t freeze up,” said Page

They had to find ways to keep the water from freezing. The city brought salt to keep firefighters from slipping or falling. On top of all of that, they needed more people. Nine different fire departments were called in to help put out the flames. with Wednesday being the coldest day of the season staying warm was just another challenge.

Page said, “People have offered to bring coffee treats, breakfast and stuff, people have offered lunch. The church was nice enough to open up that was right across the street to let us get in and let our guys get warm.”

The community not only stepped up for the firefighters. They came together to help the mother and son who lost their home. Dan Ballenger and his wife are collecting things to help them. If you want to donate you can contact Ballenger by phone at (309) 256-6685.

Ballenger said, “We are heading up a clothing drive. If anyone wants to donate a gift card or something to help them out.”

He said if you have something they will find a way to get it to the family.

“We’ll take it to the family where they are staying,” said Ballenger.

The red cross is providing a temporary home while they deal with insurance and figure out what to do next.