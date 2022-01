SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield firefighters were called to a grain bin on Monday to battle a fire that broke out inside the building.

(Photo courtesy of Chief Brandon Blough)

Crews on the scene eventually discovered a farm tractor inside the building that was on fire. Due to a low water supply in the area, mutual aid was requested from surrounding fire agencies to provide a mobile water supply.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire in 20 minutes and save the $5 million complex.