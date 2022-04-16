CURRAN, Ill. (WCIA) — A firefighter was hurt after fire crews battled a large barn fire Friday morning.

Springfield Firefighters were dispatched to an area on Old Jacksonville Road at around 11:35 a.m. in response to a report of a barn on fire.

When crews arrived at the scene, they saw a large barn, which was less than 50 feet from a house, was fully involved in fire.

Other fire units were called to the scene.

Scene hazards included ammo, a propane tank and downed powerlines.

Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office assisted with traffic control. Ameren responded to cut the power off to the property.

While working on the fire, a Springfield Firefighter was hurt and was quickly taken to an area hospital.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.