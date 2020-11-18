Firefighters: 3 animals saved during house fire

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Charleston firefighters said three animals were saved from a house fire on Tuesday.

In a news release, firefighters said they were called to a house near 8th Street and Harrison Avenue at 4:30 p.m. When they got there, firefighters found heavy smoke coming the back of the house.

They found the fire in the basement. Firefighters quickly got it under control.

Firefighters said the damage was mainly in the ceiling of the basement, but there was some smoke and water damage throughout the house.

No one was home during the fire. There were two dogs and a cat saved by firefighters.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. However, firefighters said they cannot rule out electrical.