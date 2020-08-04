Firefighters: 2 dogs saved from house fire

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters said two dogs were rescued from a house fire Tuesday morning.

Effingham Fire Chief Bob Tutko said it happened around 10:30 a.m. at a house near W. Eiche Avenue and South 4th Street. Neighbors called the fire department after they saw heavy smoke coming from the house. The residents of the home were not there at the time of the fire.

Effingham firefighters respond to a house fire on W. Eiche Avenue on August 4, 2020.

When crews got on scene, they found heavy smoke coming from the house and firefighters had to force open the front door to get inside. Tutko said the fire consumed most of the kitchen and it worked its way into the attic. Crews were able to get the fire under control in around 10 minutes.

Firefighters searched the house and found two dogs. Tutko said they were okay and were given to the neighbors.

Investigators determined the fire was accidental. They said a kitchen stove burner had been accidentally left in the “on position” which caused nearby items on the counter to catch fire. The fire then spread to upper cabinets and then into the attic.