URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — One firefighter was taken to the hospital for observation after a house fire in Urbana, Saturday.

The City of Urbana officials reported that the fire department responded to a reported house fire at the 900 block of E. Water Street around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 1. Crews on the scene reported light smoke coming from the roof, soon confirming there was an electrical issue at the house and the house was energized.

The fire department kept the fire in check from a distance until the power could be terminated to the house. When deemed safe to do so, crews were able to put out the fire, officials said.

The Champaign Fire Department assisted at the scene with two additional units to help with manpower.

The fire department confirmed with neighbors that no one was home at the time of the fire.

The fire is still under investigation.