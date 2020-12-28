Firefighter shares memories of deceased firefighter Dominic Smith

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–The Champaign Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its firefighters.

Jason Rector is one of the firefighters who worked alongside Dominic Smith, who passed away after a fatal car crash in Iroquois County. He said he was an inspiring presence, committed public servant, workplace comedian and the crew’s favorite chef.

Rector said he last worked with Smith on Tuesday. He said he was inspired by the way he showed compassion when they responded to an elderly woman having a medical emergency.

Rector said Smith talked the woman through her condition, and calmed her down as an ambulance arrived.

Dominic and his wife Kimberly Smith were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on the intersection of County Rd. 1400N and 1500E. 18-year-old Blake Martell ignored a stop sign and hit the Smiths’ car as they crossed the intersection.

Martell and his 17-year-old passenger were sent to Carle Hospital to be treated for their injuries. The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the incident.