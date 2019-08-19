Firefighter puts unique musical ability to good use

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — An uncommon instrument, at least in these parts, has a common tradition among firefighters. There are two players right here.

When Zach Tish isn’t out on calls, he’s playing bagpipes. He and another Champaign firefighter go across the state playing the pipes at firefighter honor guard funerals. He says he picked it up three years ago.

Sometimes, he practices at the fire stations, playing when fellow firefighters head out to calls or return. Area first responders are teaming up to recognize a Champaign firefighter waging a tough battle.

Trevor Herderhorst is fighting lung cancer. His comrades are wearing t-shirts all week long to show support. They feature the message; #trevorstrong.