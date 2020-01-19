Firefighter, person injured after morning fire

PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) — One person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation and one firefighter was injured while fighting a morning structure fire.

The fire happened on Saturday, January 18 before 10 a.m.

The Vermilion Fire Department were on the scene to assist the Paris Fire Department.

Both will recover from their injuries.



The Illinois Fire Marshal Office has sent an Investigator to assist in the investigation.

The occupant was alerted by a smoke detector and was able to escape without additional injuries.

