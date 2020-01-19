1  of  3
Closings
Jacksonville District #117 Pana Unit 8 Shiloh

Firefighter, person injured after morning fire

News
Posted: / Updated:
house fire generic_8250757653090026802

PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) — One person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation and one firefighter was injured while fighting a morning structure fire.

The fire happened on Saturday, January 18 before 10 a.m.

The Vermilion Fire Department were on the scene to assist the Paris Fire Department.

Both will recover from their injuries.

The Illinois Fire Marshal Office has sent an Investigator to assist in the investigation.

The occupant was alerted by a smoke detector and was able to escape without additional injuries.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Fill out my online form.