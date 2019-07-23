Firefighter falls through floor

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Three firefighters were hurt and crews were still on the scene of a structure fire three hours after the initial call. The first unit was called about 7:30 am, Tuesday, to the 1300-block of West Miller.

A firefighter had to be rescued after falling through a hole into the basement while searching for anyone still inside. He was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, and two other crew sustained minor injuries.

The home is a total loss. The status of the occupants is not currently known. The cause is under investigation.