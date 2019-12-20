Fire under investigation

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A man is in the hospital after a house fire at the corner of Walnut Street and Lawrence Avenue late Friday morning.

A call about the fire came around 11:20 Friday morning; Fire Chief Allen Reyne said by the time crews arrived, the blazes coming out of the home were “heavy.”

Firefighters immediately began suppression tactics while searching for any occupants in the house. One man was found and sent to the hospital for smoke inhalation and other, non-life-threatening injuries, Reyne said.

The fire took around 30-40 minutes to put out, Reyne said, but nearly two hours was needed for crews to finish the work.

The incident — including what sparked the fire to begin with — is under investigation by Springfield Fire investigators.