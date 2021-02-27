Fire under investigation

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)—Crews got a call about a fire around 8:30 in the morning. It happened near North Cunningham Avenue and East Olympian Road. Several departments responded. When they got to the scene, there were three outbuildings on fire. They were a total loss. A fourth building had some fire, but crews stopped it. The homeowner had farm equipment stored in the structures.

“We really don’t know what happened. With the fog there were a lot of people who couldn’t see anything. When I drove up, I didn’t see anything initially, but since there are so many questions we called the Fire Marshal in because that’s what they’re trained to do,” said James Green, Carroll Fire Protection District Chief.

No one was hurt. The State Fire Marshal is investigating.